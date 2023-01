Wiseman (ankle) didn't scrimmage Wednesday and isn't expected to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiseman doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action, but his absence from Wednesday's scrimmage likely suggests he's not quite on the cusp of a return. It seems he will probably sit both Thursday and Friday, but the team's injury reports over the next couple of days should provide a clearer picture of his status.