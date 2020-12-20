Coach Steve Kerr said that Wiseman (undisclosed) will be the Warriors' starting center "before too long," Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Kerr added that "it might happen Tuesday [against the Nets]."

Kerr had praise for Wiseman, saying he's "clearly the long-term starter." While that's obviously what the organization wants from a No. 2 overall pick, it seems like Kerr is the one truly making the decision with confidence. Wiseman didn't play in the preseason due to an undisclosed issue, but he took part in a full-speed scrimmage Wednesday. He hasn't officially been deemed available for Tuesday's opener in Brooklyn, but the rookie is trending in that direction.