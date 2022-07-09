Wiseman (knee) will make his 2022 Summer League debut Sunday against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This is a huge step for Wiseman, who missed all of last season due to meniscus surgery that didn't heal as expected. The Warriors have seemingly been cautious with him as well, but it's finally time to get him back on the court. As a rookie in 2020-21, the center averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes.