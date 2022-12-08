Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman will receive minutes in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Wiseman will receive minutes with Stephen Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) out. Kerr mentioned that if the team is fulling healthy moving forward and Wiseman is unlikely to get much playing time, he will likely move back to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.