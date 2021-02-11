Wiseman (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
The 19-year-old will be re-evaluated Thursday and appeared to have a chance to return from the five-game absence, but he'll end up missing at least one more contest. Wiseman could be back on the court Saturday versus the Nets if the evaluation goes well.
