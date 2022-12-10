Green will return to the second unit for Saturday's game against Boston, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green received the start in the Warriors' most recent game with Draymond Green (hip) for the contest. With the Warriors fully healthy outside of Andrew Wiggins (groin), Green will be used explicitly as a depth big. He has averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game this season.