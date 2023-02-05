Green registered 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 16 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 win over the Mavericks.

Green picked up the slack while several of the starters sputtered in the narrow win. The Alabama product is still dealing with a lower leg injury that's caused him to miss several games recently, but even when he's active, his output is usually limited. Green has only eclipsed 20 minutes of court time three times this season, but he showed up in every category through 16 minutes of work in Saturday's win. He also shot 88.5 percent from the floor in the victory.