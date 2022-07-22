Green is expected to sign with the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green spent the past two seasons with the Nuggets, where he saw backup minutes in the frontcourt. Last year, he averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.2 minutes. Entering his age 32 season, Green could have a similar role with the Warriors, though he'll have plenty of competition. Also fighting for frontcourt minutes are Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman in addition to Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins.