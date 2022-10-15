Green did not play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets due to a sore ankle, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green's status for the Warriors' regular-season opener next Tuesday against the Lakers is uncertain. If Green does not play, James Wiseman and Kuminga will likely receive additional frontcourt minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Expected to sign with Golden State•
-
JaMychal Green: Bought out by OKC•
-
Thunder's JaMychal Green: Exercises player option for 2022-23•
-
Thunder's JaMychal Green: Headed to Oklahoma City•
-
Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Starting Sunday•