Green will come off the bench in Monday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green drew the start at center in each of his team's last two contests but failed to make much of an impact. He recorded 17 points, one rebound and two assists in 24 total minutes. With Green headed to the bench, Gary Payton will enter the starting lineup at small forward, bumping Draymond Green to center and Andrew Wiggins to power forward.