Green will move into the starting lineup for Game 2 versus the Lakers on Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kevon Looney will move to the bench despite pulling down 23 rebounds in Game 1. The move is a surprise, but coach Steve Kerr is clearly looking to get some additional floor spacing as the Warriors attempt to even up the series.
