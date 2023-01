Green (leg) is expected to return to practice 'in the coming days', Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Green has been sidelined for his team's last 10 matchups while dealing with a leg infection and navigating through the league's health and safety protocols, but the team announced Thursday that the infection has healed. The Warriors could have a better idea on a timetable for his return to play when he resumes drills in practice.