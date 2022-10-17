Green (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Green was a late scratch for Friday's preseason finale against Denver due to a sore ankle, but he's good to go for Tuesday's regular-season opener. It's possible that he sees slightly increased work early in the year since the Warriors plan to rely on their depth players while easing their starters into action.
