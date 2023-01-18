Green (lower leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Green was considered unlikely to play Thursday, so it isn't surprising to see him ruled out on the Warriors' initial injury report. However, he participated in Golden State's scrimmage Wednesday and could be in the mix to return Friday against Cleveland.
More News
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Sitting out Monday•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Nearing return to practice•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Out at least another week•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Remains out Monday•