Green had three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal over eight minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 loss to Dallas.

Green played a season-low eight minutes in the loss, continuing what has been an underwhelming season thus far. He has now played fewer than 15 minutes in four straight games, sitting well outside the top 200 over the past week. Barring injuries to other players, it's hard to see Green stepping into a fantasy-relevant role anytime soon.