Green ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 overtime loss to Charlotte.

Green failed to score during his 17 minutes on the floor, continuing what has been a ho-hum start to his Warriors career. Despite playing a somewhat consistent role, he has failed to score more than eight points in any single game. He does provide the team with a solid bench piece but as we have seen in the past, his game is not particularly well-suited for fantasy. He can be left on waivers outside of the deepest formats.