Green closed with 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes during Friday's 120-112 victory over the 76ers.

Green was efficient from the floor en route to his first double-digit scoring outing since March 11. He also grabbed at least six rebounds for the fourth time across 13 March appearances. During that stretch, the veteran forward has averaged 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13.5 minutes.