Green totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 15 minutes during Friday's 108-99 win over the Pelicans.

Green played more than five minutes for the first time in three games and scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 13. With Andrew Wiggins (personal) out, Green theoretically has a clear path to playing time, but during Wiggins' seven-game absence, Green has averaged just 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game. The veteran forward is certainly capable of strong all-around fantasy performances like Friday's outing, but he's too inconsistent to trust on a regular basis.