Green (lower leg) won't play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green will miss his 13th consecutive game Monday, with his first five absences coming while he was in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A right lower leg infection has prompted the last eight absences, but Green has since been cleared to resume practicing with the Warriors. He'll likely take part in Wednesday's team workout, and if all goes well, Green could be ready to play Thursday in Boston.