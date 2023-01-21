Green (lower leg) played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and eight rebounds in Friday's 120-114 win over the Cavaliers.

After missing the Warriors' previous 14 games due to a stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols as well as a right lower leg infection, Green finally suited up Friday for the first time since Dec. 18. Though he fared well during his time on the court, Green may not be a lock to stick in the rotation when Golden State returns to full strength. The Warriors played Friday's game without all of Stephen Curry (hip), Klay Thompson (Achilles), Andrew Wiggins (foot), Draymond Green (toe) and Andre Iguodala (hip), all of whom could be back for Sunday's game against the Nets.