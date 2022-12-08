Green is in the starting five Wednesday against Utah, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green is set to make his first start of the season for the shorthand Warriors on Wednesday. The forward has averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds across 22 games played.
