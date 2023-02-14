Green hurt his wrist during Monday's game against the Wizards, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He ended the night with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 16 minutes.

Green appeared locked in from deep during Monday's clash, but it was revealed after the game that he picked up a wrist injury. The extent of the issue is unknown at this time, but he'll likely be sent for further testing Tuesday morning.