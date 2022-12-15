Green contributed 15 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Pacers.

Green was perfect from the floor during Wednesday's narrow loss, and he scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 21 while also generating some production on the boards. Despite his solid results against Indiana, he hasn't been consistent enough to warrant much fantasy consideration in most formats.