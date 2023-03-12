Green recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 overtime win over Milwaukee.

Green hadn't been playing much of late, averaging just 10.0 minutes over his previous six games. However, the veteran logged over 20 minutes Saturday for the first time since Nov. 21, and he made the most of the opportunity with a season-best 18 points. Green got to that mark with a very efficient night from the field, and he's been a solid shooter all season, hitting 52.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 38.2 percent of his tries from beyond the arc. Despite those useful rates, Green simply doesn't play enough to be a factor in fantasy.