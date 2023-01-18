Green (lower leg) is unlikely to play Friday against the Celtics, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Green has missed the last 13 games, but he participated in the Warriors' scrimmage Wednesday. Although he'll likely be forced to miss a 14th consecutive matchup, coach Steve Kerr said that it's possible the 32-year-old will be able to return for Friday's game against Cleveland.
More News
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Sitting out Monday•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Nearing return to practice•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Out at least another week•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Remains out Monday•
-
Warriors' JaMychal Green: Absent once again•