Green is unlikely to play Tuesday against the Knicks due to an illness, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green joins Donte DiVincenzo as a late addition to the injury report with an illness. The Warriors are already without Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin), so if Green and DiVincenzo are also sidelined, more opportunities could be available for Moses Moody, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.