Warriors' JaVale McGee: Back to bench

McGee will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McGee started at center for the Warriors loss to the Jazz on Sunday, but he will return to a bench role Tuesday. Zaza Pachulia will replace him in the starting lineup at center. His workload will likely slightly decrease as a result.

