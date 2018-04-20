Warriors' JaVale McGee: Cleared to play in Game 3
McGee (quad) will play during Thursday's Game 3 against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
McGee was originally listed as questionable due to a quad injury, though is apparently feeling good enough to take the floor after testing things out during morning shootaround and pre-game activities. He'll presumably continue to start at center, where he's averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assist in 17.5 minutes during Games 1 and 2.
