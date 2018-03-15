Warriors' JaVale McGee: Coming off bench Wednesday
McGee will come off the bench Wednesday as Zaza Pachulia moves into the starting lineup, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McGee has seen between ten and twenty minutes in the past nine games. He could see a slight uptick in minutes Wednesday as the Warriors are dealing with numerous injuries, however most of the injuries deal with perimeter players, meaning he'll likely see his usual role once again.
