Warriors' JaVale McGee: Confirmed starter for Game 1
McGee will start Saturday's Game 1 against the Spurs, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As anticipated, McGee will move into the lineup at center, and he'll be joined in the starting frontcourt by Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. Klay Thompson will get the nod at shooting guard, with Andre Iguodala somewhat surprisingly taking over at point guard.
More News
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Expected to start Game 1•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Scores five in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Racks up 11 points in nine minutes•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Efficient in start•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Plays only 11 minutes in start•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Starting Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....