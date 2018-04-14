Warriors' JaVale McGee: Confirmed starter for Game 1

McGee will start Saturday's Game 1 against the Spurs, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As anticipated, McGee will move into the lineup at center, and he'll be joined in the starting frontcourt by Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. Klay Thompson will get the nod at shooting guard, with Andre Iguodala somewhat surprisingly taking over at point guard.

