Warriors' JaVale McGee: Efficient in start
McGee got the start Thursday and responded with six points (3-4 FG) and five rebounds during the Warriors' 126-106 loss at Indiana.
Despite turning the ball over three times, McGee played quite well in his 12 minutes of action Thursday by hauling in four offensive rebounds. The former Nevada center has been a valuable contributor off the bench for Coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors this season, but not as much as a fantasy performer, as he is averaging only 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
