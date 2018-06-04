Warriors' JaVale McGee: Excels in Game 2 spot start

McGee provided 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one block across 18 minutes during Golden State's 122-103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

A last-minute entrant into the starting five, McGee parlayed his opportunity into an offensively efficient performance over modest minutes. The veteran big man has proven adept at such efforts in the past, and Sunday's complementary production served as a fitting example of why head coach Steve Kerr opted for him over the less explosive Kevon Looney on the first unit. Given his effort Sunday -- which included his best scoring total since Game 1 of the quarterfinal round versus the Spurs -- it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see McGee run with the starters again in Wednesday's Game 3.