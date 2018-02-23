Warriors' JaVale McGee: Expected to start at center Thursday

McGee is expected to draw the start at center over Zaza Pachulia for Thursday's contest against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

McGee has seen his role fluctuate throughout the season but almost exclusively has come off the bench for Golden State, starting in just 14 games over the past two years. In his four starts this season, he's averaged 6.0 points 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 block across 12.3 minutes. It's unclear if this will be a long-term move on the season.