Warriors' JaVale McGee: Expected to start Game 1
McGee is expected to start Saturday's Game 1 against the Spurs, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
With the Spurs expected to roll out a bigger starting five, the Warriors were likely debating between McGee and Zaza Pachulia at center, and it appears they'll go with McGee. It would mark the fourth career playoff start for McGee, who will likely split time with Pachulia -- and perhaps Damian Jones -- in addition to Draymond Green.
