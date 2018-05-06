Warriors' JaVale McGee: Headed to bench for Game 4

McGee will shift back to a bench role for Game 4 against the Pelicans on Sunday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors tried to go big in Game 3 against the Pelicans, but ended up suffering their first loss of the series. As a result, coach Steve Kerr will go back to a smaller lineup that features Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the frontcourt Sunday. That sends McGee to a bench role and considering he's barely seen the floor the last three games, he's not a viable DFS target.