Warriors' JaVale McGee: Highly efficient in Game 2 win

McGee supplied 10 points (5-7 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 19 minutes during Golden State's 116-101 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The 10-year veteran drew a second straight start and thrived once again, putting together his second straight double-digit scoring effort and 71.4 percent shooting performance. McGee also upped his contributions on the glass in Game 2, making it a solid all-around effort. Given the production he's generated over the first pair of outings, McGee appears likely to run with the starting five again in Thursday's Game 3.