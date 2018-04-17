Warriors' JaVale McGee: Highly efficient in Game 2 win

McGee supplied 10 points (5-7 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 19 minutes during Golden State's 116-101 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The 10-year veteran drew a second straight start and thrived once again, putting together his second straight double-digit scoring effort and 71.4 percent shooting performance. McGee also upped his contributions on the glass in Game 2, making it a solid all-around effort. Given the production he's generated over the first pair of outings, McGee appears likely to run with the starting five again in Thursday's Game 3.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories