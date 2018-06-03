Warriors' JaVale McGee: In starting lineup Sunday

McGee will start at center in Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Andre Iguodala (knee) out again Sunday, coach Steve Kerr will elect to go with McGee in the starting lineup in favor of Kevon Looney. McGee provided a solid spark at the start of the second half in Game 1, so the Warriors will look to have an equally hot start Sunday night. McGee, however, will likely still split the frontcourt minutes with both Looney and rookie Jordan Bell.