Warriors' JaVale McGee: In starting lineup Sunday

McGee will start at center in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Steve Kerr will shake things up again by putting McGee back into his starting five and sending Zaza Pachulia to the bench. Even with the start, McGee likely still won't play many minutes at center while Jordan Bell and David West fill in off the bench.

