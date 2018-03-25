Warriors' JaVale McGee: In starting lineup Sunday
McGee will start at center in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Steve Kerr will shake things up again by putting McGee back into his starting five and sending Zaza Pachulia to the bench. Even with the start, McGee likely still won't play many minutes at center while Jordan Bell and David West fill in off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Sees expanded offensive role Thursday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Solid in Thursday start•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Expected to start at center Thursday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Will see uptick in minutes Tuesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...