Warriors' JaVale McGee: Leads second unit in scoring

McGee registered 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 loss to the Jazz.

The Warriors were short-handed in the frontcourt due to the absences of Kevon Looney (illness) and Jordan Bell (ankle), affording McGee his highest amount of minutes on the season. He parlayed the opportunity into a bench- and season-high scoring total while also equaling his season best in rebounds. While the sudden surge was a welcome sight, McGee has logged DNP-CDs more often than not recently, and he's usually seen his minutes limited to single digits on the occasions when he does log some floor time. Therefore, his fantasy value remains virtually nonexistent for the moment.