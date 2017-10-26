Warriors' JaVale McGee: Listed as inactive Wednesday

McGee is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

McGee appears to be a healthy scratch, as the Warriors are opting to go with a smaller bench against a Toronto team down two of its centers. Kevon Looney, Omri Casspi and Jordan Bell will all be active over him.

