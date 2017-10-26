Warriors' JaVale McGee: Listed as inactive Wednesday
McGee is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
McGee appears to be a healthy scratch, as the Warriors are opting to go with a smaller bench against a Toronto team down two of its centers. Kevon Looney, Omri Casspi and Jordan Bell will all be active over him.
More News
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Modest showing off bench Friday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Re-signs with Warriors•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Will move back to bench for Game 4•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Scores 16 points in start•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Expected to start Game 3•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Goes perfect from the field in blowout win•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season