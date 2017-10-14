Play

Warriors' JaVale McGee: Modest showing off bench Friday

McGee tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across nine minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason win over the Kings.

McGee will once again serve as Zaza Pachulia's primary backup at center, a role in which he logged 9.6 minutes across 77 games last season. The 29-year-old big man certainly proved efficient on many occasions while coming off the bench, logging nine double-digit scoring efforts in no more than 18 minutes of playing time over his last 19 regular-season contests. Given the typically modest minutes Pachulia plays, McGee should have ample opportunity to provide solid secondary production once again in the coming campaign.

