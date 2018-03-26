Warriors' JaVale McGee: Near double-double in Sunday's loss
McGee registered eight points (4-12 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 loss to the Jazz.
McGee drew the start over Zaza Pachulia and ended up offering solid contributions in both scoring and rebounding. The 30-year-old posted a trio of double-digit scoring efforts earlier in March, so he offers some decent upside if he sees sufficient minutes. It remains to be seen if he'll remain in the starting five for what would be a favorable center matchup Tuesday against the Pacers.
