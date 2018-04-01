Warriors' JaVale McGee: Plays only 11 minutes in start
McGee drew the start in Saturday's 112-96 win over the Kings but played only 11 minutes, mustering just seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist.
The veteran big man ceded plenty of playing time to Kevon Looney (26 minutes), but he turned in serviceable production relative to playing time. McGee rarely see minutes beyond the teens even when he runs with the first unit, so Saturday's line, albeit a bit lighter on rebounds than usual, is more or less representative of what he's typically able to contribute.
