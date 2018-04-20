Warriors' JaVale McGee: Plays through quad injury in Game 3
McGee (quad) generated six points (3-3 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Golden State's 110-97 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
McGee was listed as questionable coming in before being cleared to play shortly before tip-off. The veteran big man wasn't quite as productive as he'd been during the first two games of the series, but he also played his fewest allotment of minutes and took his fewest amount of shots of the first three contests, as well. The 30-year-old has proven to be the right man to run with the starters at the five thus far, so head coach Steve Kerr is likely to afford him another start in Sunday's potential series-clinching Game 4.
