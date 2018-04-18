Warriors' JaVale McGee: Questionable for Game 3
McGee is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 3 matchup against the Spurs.
McGee started the first two games of the Warriors first round playoff series against the Spurs, averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over 17.5 minutes. McGee's been extremely efficient thus far, shooting 71.4 percent from the floor. If he is able to go, he'll likely continue to start, however Zaza Pachulia and Kevon Looney could see more run if McGee is unable to go.
