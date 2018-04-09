Warriors' JaVale McGee: Racks up 11 points in nine minutes

McGee went for 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across nine minutes in Sunday's 117-100 win over the Suns.

McGee had drawn the start two games ago against the Pacers, but he's come off the bench in the subsequent pair of contests, including Sunday. Head coach Steve Kerr seems likely to continue rotating McGee, Kevon Looney and Zaza Pachulia into the starting five at center in the postseason, as well, with McGee's solid offensive upside likely to afford him a fair share of opportunities.