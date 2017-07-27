Warriors' JaVale McGee: Re-signs with Warriors
McGee has agreed to re-sign with the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Though McGee saw just 9.6 minutes per game with the Warriors, he provided a spark off the bench for the team due to his elite length and athleticism. In those minutes, he posted 6.1 points, 3.2 boards and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 65.2 percent from the field. While he can be avoided in most fantasy formats, there's certainly reason to consider McGee in DFS if starting center Zaza Pachulia happens to be sidelined.
