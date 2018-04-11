Warriors' JaVale McGee: Scores five in blowout loss
McGee produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block during Tuesday's 119-79 loss at Utah.
Overall, McGee was not much of a factor in the paint for the Warriors on Tuesday, as they were crushed in Utah. Tuesday's performance marks the end of his 10th NBA season, in which he played in 65 games and averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
