Warriors' JaVale McGee: Second straight solid performance Wednesday
McGee supplied 10 points (5-7 FG), three rebounds and two blocks across 14 minutes during Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
As he'd done in Sunday's Game 2, McGee came through with a highly efficient performance, providing a solid presence down low while offering the Warriors some complementary scoring juice. The veteran big man has averaged 11.0 points over his first two starts, and given his solid production thus far, it appears highly likely he'll run with the first unit again in Friday's potentially decisive Game 4.
More News
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Excels in Game 2 spot start•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Headed to bench for Game 4•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Starting at center for Game 3•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Plays through quad injury in Game 3•
-
Warriors' JaVale McGee: Cleared to play in Game 3•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....