Warriors' JaVale McGee: Second straight solid performance Wednesday

McGee supplied 10 points (5-7 FG), three rebounds and two blocks across 14 minutes during Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

As he'd done in Sunday's Game 2, McGee came through with a highly efficient performance, providing a solid presence down low while offering the Warriors some complementary scoring juice. The veteran big man has averaged 11.0 points over his first two starts, and given his solid production thus far, it appears highly likely he'll run with the first unit again in Friday's potentially decisive Game 4.