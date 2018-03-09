Warriors' JaVale McGee: Sees expanded offensive role Thursday

McGee registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks across 17 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs.

The veteran big man saw an uptick in offensive involvement for the second straight game, following a 12-point effort against the Nets on Tuesday. McGee now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts for the first time all season on the strength of near-perfect shooting, as he's drained 73.3 percent of his 15 attempts over the last pair of contests. While the surge is a pleasant and unexpected bonus, McGee typically isn't as much of a factor on the scoreboard and always sees his minutes capped in the teens, making him a viable option in only the deepest of formats.